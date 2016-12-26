Don't miss
- New year will see new environmental book club in Orleans CountyPosted 1 week ago
- Joe’s Stories – Some old, some new, mostly true A wish for the SeasonPosted 1 week ago
- 2016 Gift GuidePosted 3 weeks ago
- Genesee Community College receives grant for student veteransPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2016 Home for the HolidaysPosted 1 month ago
- Online Photo ContestPosted 2 months ago
Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club Local Field Trip
By Admin on December 26, 2016
On Monday, December 12 the Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club toured Harrington’s Produce located on Clinton Street Road. The farm stand’s owner Beckie (Harrington) Gaylord spoke to the youth about many of the locally sourced agricultural products they sell at the store and also led a wreath making demonstration. The club then worked together to make two wreaths and decided to donate them; one was donated to the VA Hospital and the other to the Genesee County Nursing Home. Beckie Gaylord shows 4-H Dairy Club members how to make an evergreen wreath.
Provided photo and information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login