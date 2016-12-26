Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club Local Field Trip

On Monday, December 12 the Genesee County 4-H Dairy Club toured Harrington’s Produce located on Clinton Street Road. The farm stand’s owner Beckie (Harrington) Gaylord spoke to the youth about many of the locally sourced agricultural products they sell at the store and also led a wreath making demonstration. The club then worked together to make two wreaths and decided to donate them; one was donated to the VA Hospital and the other to the Genesee County Nursing Home. Beckie Gaylord shows 4-H Dairy Club members how to make an evergreen wreath.

