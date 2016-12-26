CDL training for agriculture producers

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, in collaboration with Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, will offer a CDL Training Program for Genesee County agriculture producers and their employees for Class A and Class B licenses. This training program is designed for producers and farm employees that have some experience with commercial truck operation.

An informational meeting will be held on January 24 at 7 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building at 420 East Main Street, Batavia. This meeting will explain how the program works and answer any questions. The required training materials and medical forms will be passed out at this time.

Classroom training dates are February 1 and 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building located at 420 East Main Street in Batavia. Full payment (check or cash) will be required at the February 1 class. Class A costs $625 and Class B costs $475.

Class size is limited. Registration is required and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on January 23, 2017 or until full. For more information or to register, contact Jan Beglinger at 343-3040 ext. 132 or Brandie Schultz at x 101.

