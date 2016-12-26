Hilton CSD residents approve Capital Project

On December 15, residents of the Hilton Central School District approved a Capital Project proposition with a vote of 344 in favor to 100 opposed. The proposition authorizes the district to make capital improvements in the amount of $32,250,000.

The project will have no additional impact on local property taxes and will be funded by New York State (NYS) building aid, capital reserves, current taxes and debt service fund appropriation.

The next step is the submission of final plans and specifications to the State Education Department. Once approved, there will be an opening of bids with construction scheduled to take place over two summers (2019 and 2020).

As the Capital Project progresses, the district will keep residents informed via the district newsletter and website.

