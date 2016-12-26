Home   >   News   >   Village of Holley celebrates the holidays

Village of Holley celebrates the holidays

By on December 26, 2016
“Mrs. Claus” keeps the young ones enthralled following a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” at the Community Christmas Party at the Holley Community Free Library held December 2. K. Gabalski photo

Two special events brought the Holley community together earlier this month to celebrate the holidays.

On Friday, December 2, more than 150 people attended the annual Community  Christmas Party held at the Community Free Library. The event included an evening of singing Christmas carols, Mrs. Claus reading, “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” a visit from Santa, a basket raffle and a performance by the Holley Middle School/ High School Women’s Choir.

Library Director Sandra Shaw said the event is a way for the library to say, “thank-you” to the community.

Then, on Saturday, December 10, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Parade were held.  This year, the parade featured an array of lighted trucks, including fire trucks and trucks from the village’s municipal electric department.

Following the parade, the tree lighting was held in the Public Square with Mayor Brian Sorochty reading the names of those remembered with “memory bulbs.”  Participants were then able to enjoy food, drink, music and a visit with Santa at the Holley Fire Hall.

 

Members of the Holley community watch as the tree is lit in the Public Square. Prior to the lighting, Mayor Brian Sorochty read names of those remembered with “Memory Bulbs.” K. Gabalski photo

A Holley fire truck makes its way around the Public Square in the village on Saturday, December 10 during the annual Christmas Parade. K. Gabalski photo

