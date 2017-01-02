Brockport Police participates in first year of Shop with a Cop program

On Friday, December 23, Santa Claus with the help of the Brockport Police Officers delivered gifts to 21 local boys and girls. This was after the “Shop with a Cop” event that took place on Sunday, December 18 at the Brockport Walmart store.

On Sunday the officers accompanied 21 children and their families to Christmas shop at their discretion each with a $100 gift card. Following the fun shopping trip they enjoyed hot chocolate with the officers. The gifts were then wrapped by the Stetson Club and delivered by Santa and elves to their homes on December 23.

The gift cards were purchased by the police department Stetson Club, the Chief of Police and village residents Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Staub. Mr. Staub, a member of the Brockport Planning Board, donated $1,000 to the police department for a community related event.

Chief Varrenti subsequently put Mr. Staub in touch with Stetson Club President, Officer Josh Sime, who approached the union to match the $1,000 and created this event. The Stetson Club is the union which represents all sworn officers of the Brockport Police Department, with the exception of the Chief of Police.

The Brockport Walmart donated the gift-wrapping supplies and hot chocolate.

“This really is a win-win situation today,” said Stetson Club President Josh Sime. “It’s a win because the kids get to pick out a few gifts for Christmas, but it’s also a win for us because we get to take a step back and be thankful and this really is a gratifying experience for everyone.”

This is the first year the Brockport Police Department participated in “Shop With A Cop.” “The members of the Stetson Club cannot thank Mr. Staub enough for donating his hard earned money back to the village he serves,” said Sime.