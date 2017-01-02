January-February programs at Riga Recreation Center

Adult Programs:

•“Just for Fun” Music Program – Every Wednesday at the Riga Town Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

•Senior Nutrition Program – Every Monday at the Ogden Senior Center. Call office for transportation.

•Scrapbooking with Anne – Saturdays, January 14 and February 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riga Town Hall.

•Senior Recreation Van Trips – TBA through SCOR and local newspapers.

Youth Programs:

•Annual Soccer Academy at Churchville Elementary School – Mondays, January 9, 23 and 30; February 6 and 13. For children in grades K through second and third through fourth.

•Volleyball Academy at Churchville Elementary School – Thursdays, January 5, 12 and 19 and February 2.

•CYA Baseball/Softball – Call Recreation Office for details.

•Churchville Soccer Club – Visit churchvillesoccerclub.com for details.

•February Recess Programs – Bowling on February 15 and Bright Raven Gymnastics on February 16.

•Archery at Creekside Archery in Brockport – Call Recreation Office for details.

Family Program:

•WinterFest, 2017 – Sunday, January 29 from 12 to 3 p.m. Includes free Kids’ Carnival and Churchville Lions Club “World Famous” Chicken BBQ at Churchville Elementary School.

For Town of Riga Lodge Rentals, call 293-3880 ext. 121 or 122.

