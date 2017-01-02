Local Toastmaster awarded with Gilded Gavel

Toastmasters District 65 awarded the Gilded Gavel to Marlene Markham DTM at the Fall Toastmasters Conference in Syracuse in honor of her 40 years of membership in Toastmasters International. This worldwide organization has more than 25 different clubs in the Rochester area alone. Markham joined the Canalside Toastmasters Club on Market Street in Brockport when it was chartered in 1977.

Markham presently serves as the Vice President of Public Relations in the “Rochester Advanced Club.” The club focuses on practicing good Communication and Leadership skills, which are valuable in all walks of life.

She said, “I never met a Toastmaster I didn’t like and this club continues to be a highlight of my life and I plan to be involved of this organization always.” She invites the public to come and visit a club meeting. Contact mmm43race@aol.com for more information.

Provided information