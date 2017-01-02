Orleans County saves residents more than $750,000 with ProAct Prescription discount card

In September 2009, Orleans County joined forces with ProAct to provide individuals with little or no prescription coverage access to affordable medications. Since the program was implemented, residents have collectively saved more than $750,000 on over 24,000 prescriptions.

By partnering with ProAct, Orleans County is one of many counties and municipalities across the country can offer their residents, regardless of age or income, the opportunity to save on their prescription medications. Residents in Orleans County save an average of 56 percent on every prescription being filled with the discount card program.

Individuals who utilize the discount card can expect savings on name brand medications to range from 10 to 20 percent off the full cash price, and discounts on generic medications ranging from 20 to 70 percent off the retail price.

To gain access to these discounts, present the pharmacist/pharmacy technician with the discount card along with their refill or new prescription. Discount Cards can be used at any participating pharmacy in the county. Residents can also log onto www.ProActRxSavings.com to locate their nearest participating pharmacy as well as price out their prescriptions.

“The ProAct Prescription Discount Card Program is a benefit we hope all our residents take advantage of,” expressed David Callard, Chairman of the Orleans County Legislature. “Residents are encouraged to always keep a discount card on-hand, in the off chance they ever have to pay the full cash price at the pharmacy counter.”

This Prescription Discount Card Program does not require applications or enrollment fees to participate. The program is completely free to taxpayers, the county and to participating residents.

If a resident has lost their discount card or if they need an additional card, extras are available at the Department of Social Services, the Health Department, Office for the Aging, County Office Building and at the Orleans County Legislature or at any participating pharmacy in the county. If residents have access to the internet, they can also obtain an Orleans County discount card by visiting, www.ProActRxSavings.com.

Provided information