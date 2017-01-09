Brockport community discusses drugs and rental property issues during forum hosted by Brockport Police

Brockport Police Chief Daniel Varrenti, “… did a great job … everybody who came this evening probably learned something they didn’t know,” Brockport resident Kevin McCarthy told the Suburban News following a forum held Wednesday evening, January 4, at the Oliver Middle School.

Chief Varrenti said he decided to host the forum following the December 19 meeting of the Brockport Village Board at which ten residents, including McCarthy, expressed their concerns over a spate of home invasion robberies in the village tied to drug activity at rental properties.

McCarthy said he owns seven houses in the village and is tired of calling code enforcement and the police department over issues which arise at neighboring rental properties. “I’m done with it,” he said, “it’s time for the community to step forward.”

“It’s not an easy job,” McCarthy said of being a landlord, but explained that particularly with college students, who are likely renting for the first time, landlords need to be involved, set parameters and provide guidance.

“A landlord is the first line of defense,” he noted, in preventing problems at rental properties. “You set up your household to be respectful of neighbors.”

The forum included detailed information provided by Chief Varrenti regarding types of drugs and specifics on heroin addiction as well as the need for rehabilitation after heroin overdose. Chief Varrenti said the majority of recent home invasions have occurred at rental properties and have been drug related.

He laid out his detailed proposal for fighting the problem including a public policy approach and help from the public. “The solution involves all of us,” Chief Varrenti said. “It is no different here than the problem nationally. It’s not a problem for police alone.”

Varrenti advised the village develop a comprehensive plan including a moratorium on additional rental properties; develop properties on State and Fair Streets and on Clinton Street; implement a “Broken Windows” approach to code enforcement in which small violations regarding quality of life issues are addressed; encourage local judges to impose the highest of fines for offenses related to quality of life issues; form a Court Watch-Dog Committee; hire a village manager to provide continuity on the village board; and implement a points and penalties system for code violations.

The points and penalties proposal drew the most fire from several in the audience. Norman GianCursio said laws that treat properties as nuisances are unjust to tenants and owners who have no involvement in drug activity.

“Illegal drugs are already illegal,” he said. “Catching and prosecuting the actual drug dealer solves the problem far better than punishing innocent tenants and property owners because of illegal activity that they didn’t know about and had no way to stop.” GianCursio noted Rochester’s “nuisance” law is being challenged in court.

Kevin McCarthy told the Suburban News he doesn’t agree, calling the points and penalties system a “good idea” as it makes all landlords accountable. If landlords do what they should do to keep up their properties, they won’t have problems, he said.

Chief Varrenti advised residents in attendance regarding the tell-tale signs of drug activity and urged them to help police by informing them of suspicious activity. He and his command staff also announced the formation of a tactical response team within the police department which will respond to major incidents and become more proficient in writing and executing search warrants.

“It’s a complex issue,” Chief Varrenti said of combating crime related to drug abuse, “but by implementing as many (proposals) as possible, coupled with the response team and your help, we can make Brockport a better place to live.”