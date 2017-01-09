Highlights from Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension Annual Meeting

2017 marks the centennial of Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension and the celebration got its start in early December during the OCCCE annual meeting held at Tillman’s Village Inn in Albion.

OCCCE Interim Executive Director Deb Roberts opened the meeting by noting that, “we will have a lot of things to celebrate,” in the new year. She discussed the annual report which shows, “renewed vigor in our program,” she said.

In particular, Roberts said she is happy to see programs such as the Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and the Master Food Preserver Program returned and revitalized.

The meeting included the election of Laura Bentley, Cheryl Kast, Charles Pettit and Patrick Woodworth to the Board of Directors. Kast and Woodworth will serve their first terms on the board. Board members Don O’Keefe and Gary Blackburn are retiring from their posts.

Several people were presented with special awards including Zach Welker and Chrissy Bloom, who received the Outstanding 4-H Leader Award. The two are leaders of the Orleans County 4-H Dairy Club which has seen a large growth in membership, 4-H Educator Robert Batt said. The Dairy Club has been involved in a number of new projects including assembling baskets of dairy products for those in need during the holiday season.

Linda Roth was presented the Friend of 4-H Award for her work in helping with the re-design of 4-H food stands at the fair. Jeanette Riley was presented with the Friend of Master Gardeners Award for her long-time support and her participation in the 2016 “Down the Garden Path” garden tour.

Mike Elam and retiring Board of Directors member Don O’Keefe were presented with the Friend of Extension Award. O’Keefe is a long-time Master Gardener and as a retired art director at Channel 13 in Rochester, has used his talents to, “bring awareness to the public of Orleans County Cornell Cooperative Extension,” Board President Ed Neal said.

Mike Elam worked to replace a hot water heater in the bathrooms on the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds just in time for the 2016 Fair, and then worked extensively to repair, replace and winterize water lines around the fairgrounds.

Additionally, Orleans County Historian Matt Ballard presented, “A Day in the Life: 1917,” about what life was like in the county when Cornell Cooperative Extension got its start one hundred years ago.