Kendall Lions hold annual chicken BBQ to benefit Kendall residents

The Kendall Lions Club will hold their annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, February 4. Pick-up from noon to 2 p.m. at the Kendall United Methodist Church located at 1808 Kendall Road. Donation is $9 with take outs only.

This year proceeds will benefit Kendall resident, Paula Mattison-Prince and assist with her medical bills. Tickets can be purchased from any Lion or by calling 734-8727 or emailing hunterborn@rochester.rr.com.

From its inception in 2004, Lion Phil D’Agostino has chaired and developed the chicken BBQ into one of the club’s most successful fundraisers with proceeds going directly to the community. Held each year the Saturday before the Super Bowl, many Kendall residents have received aid with medical bills due to accidents, cancer, illness, etc. The club has also used funds to support youth programs in the community, purchase an AED for the fire department and support the local school.

The Lions encourage residents and friends of the Kendall Community to come and support this benefit and enjoy a taste of summer in the middle of winter.

