By on January 9, 2017

 

The Spencerport Fire Department volunteers “Ring the Bell” to benefit the Salvation Army during a busy December holiday weekend outside the Spencerport TOPS. From l to r:  Explorers Rebekah Meyer, Isabel Meyer and Ben Ketchum.  Firefighters Sara Grapensteter, Aaron Baker and Jim Barton. Not shown was a second volunteer group from SFD; Tyler Conrad, Tom Licata, Jessica Champion, Dave Spencer and Chris Damon.

Provided photo and information

