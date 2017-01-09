The Spencerport Fire Department volunteers “Ring the Bell” to benefit the Salvation Army during a busy December holiday weekend outside the Spencerport TOPS. From l to r: Explorers Rebekah Meyer, Isabel Meyer and Ben Ketchum. Firefighters Sara Grapensteter, Aaron Baker and Jim Barton. Not shown was a second volunteer group from SFD; Tyler Conrad, Tom Licata, Jessica Champion, Dave Spencer and Chris Damon.

Provided photo and information