“Ring the Bell”
By Admin on January 9, 2017
The Spencerport Fire Department volunteers “Ring the Bell” to benefit the Salvation Army during a busy December holiday weekend outside the Spencerport TOPS. From l to r: Explorers Rebekah Meyer, Isabel Meyer and Ben Ketchum. Firefighters Sara Grapensteter, Aaron Baker and Jim Barton. Not shown was a second volunteer group from SFD; Tyler Conrad, Tom Licata, Jessica Champion, Dave Spencer and Chris Damon.
Provided photo and information
