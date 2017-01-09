Spencerport Chamber of Commerce announces 2016 award winners

The Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 2016 awards winners, to be honored at its Annual Banquet on Friday, January 27 at the Plantation Party House, 1875 North Union Street, Spencerport. Casual mingling/networking begins at 5:30 p.m. to allow businesses opportunities to connect. Dinner, speaker and entertainment follow.

Chamber Officers and Board of Directors invite the community to enjoy its Annual Banquet evening. New this year is Keynote speaker: Bob Lonsberry – author, columnist and radio talk show host. Also Presentation to Spencerport High School DECA Club; Silent Auction Benefit – Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES; A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard Tasting; Music by Spencerport High School Jazz Combo.

Roger Ressman is the recipient of the 2016 Clyde W. Carter Citizen of the Year Award. Roger Ressman has served the community in notable ways: as Principal of Terry Taylor (formerly Townline Elementary) School, Ogden Farmers’ Library Trustee and UCC Church Finance Committee.

Long active in the Spencerport Rotary Club, and a founder and past District Governor, Roger Ressman can be seen at the annual pasta dinner in February and at the geranium fundraiser in May. As a resident of the Hickory Hollow community, he has served on the Board of Directors and President of the Homeowners’ Association.

In her nomination, Chamber Board member and Town of Ogden Supervisor Gay Lenhard concluded: “Roger is an unsung hero and deserves our recognition. We need more like him.”

M&T Bank, 39 Slayton Avenue, Village Plaza, will receive the 2016 Joyce A. Lobene Business Person/s of the Year Award. Manager Nancy Albano, Assistant Manager Melissa Wencek and the entire M&T Team assist customers/neighbors with banking: from daily deposits and debit cards to commercial and financial services appointments.

An established anchor in the local business community, M&T Bank has a sincere interest in Ogden, Parma and Spencerport, having supported activities and projects such as the annual Youth Hall of Fame. Chamber Board member Carol Nellis-Ewell wrote in her nomination that the M&T Team focuses on excellent customer service. In addition, M&T Bank celebrated 160 years of success in 2016.

Erie Canal Animal Hospital, owner Dr. Dean Snyder, will receive the 2016 Civic Beautification Award. The extensively renovated building is located at 370 South Union Street, Spencerport.

Investing hands-on effort, money, time, and talent, Dr. Snyder creatively transformed the building and its surrounding area. With the contractor and engineer, he made improvements, interacting with municipal Boards and inspection officials to achieve an attractive, state-of-the-art result.

Dr. Dean Snyder, Dr. Heidi Wendel and Staff provide expert care, compassionately treating canines and felines by appointment and emergency.

In her nomination, Chamber President Jill Cordts mentioned: “… an architecturally interesting building, one of the first seen when entering the Village, it serves as a beautiful gateway… a community landmark of beauty …”

Recognitions at the Holiday Chamber Luncheon held December 21: Service organizations: Spencerport Lions Club – 60 years, Spencerport Rotary Club – 40 years and Kiwanis Club of Spencerport – 35 years; Roberts Wesleyan College – 150 years; Fred Holbrook, Esq. – 50 years; Jim Barton Hots and Klein Reinforcing Services – both 25 years.

2016 Chamber Officers include: President Jill Cordts, Vice President David Moore, Secretary Joann Carr, and Treasurer Nancy Bodhorn. The Chamber gratefully acknowledges members Diana Coleman, Spencerport Neighbors, and Glynne Schultz, Spencerport Professional Building, chairs of the Annual Banquet.

Register by check or credit card at www.SpencerportChamber.org

Forms also available at the Chamber Office, 129 South Union Street, Spencerport: 617-0200. Costs $35 non-members; $30 members.

Provided information