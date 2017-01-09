SWCD and DEC to host Tree Planting Workshop at CCE

Orleans County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will co-host a Tree Planting Workshop with Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 8 Forester, Gary Koplun on Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at Orleans Co. Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Discussion will focus on broad scale concepts of biodiversity, native tree and shrub species, as well as more technical discussions on using trees and shrubs for conservation on both a home and farm scale, as well as soil sampling, tree species selection, and a (video) tree planting demo.

This free workshop is open to all and the majority of the information provided can be applied to small-scale lawn projects through large-scale woodlot management projects.

Provided information