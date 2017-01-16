- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 2 weeks ago
Paul Harris Fellow
Sharon M. Spencer, Immediate Past President of Spencerport Rotary, was made a Paul Harris Fellow at the club’s holiday party. Sharon joined Rotary in February 2011. Her profession is Trade Compliance Administration at Harris Corporation. Sharon says, “I joined Rotary to give back to the community and the world through action and finance. My most satisfying volunteer job is feeding the homeless men at the Open Door Mission. I am very proud to be a Paul Harris Fellow.” Pictured l-r: Current Club President Kathy Magin, Immediate Past President Sharon Spencer and Past District Governor Roger Ressman.
Provided photo and information
