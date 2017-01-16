Home   >   News   >   Brockport Rotary sponsors student in Oratorical Contest

By on January 16, 2017
Debbie Piedmonte, her daughter Kayla Piedmonte and Brockport Rotary Club president Eric Jensen at presentation of gift to Kayla. Provided photo

Kayla Piedmonte, a Brockport CHS junior, will represent the Brockport Rotary Club in Rotary District 7120’s annual Oratorical Contest.  She presented her speech on Rotary’s Four-Way Test to the club members recently and earned praise for her ability to nail the time and the content.

She next goes to a regional contest and if successful there, will move on to the District finals. Here, the top three finalists may earn scholarships offered by local colleges.

For more information, visit www.brockportrotary.org.

Provided information

