Brockport Rotary sponsors student in Oratorical Contest

Kayla Piedmonte, a Brockport CHS junior, will represent the Brockport Rotary Club in Rotary District 7120’s annual Oratorical Contest. She presented her speech on Rotary’s Four-Way Test to the club members recently and earned praise for her ability to nail the time and the content.

She next goes to a regional contest and if successful there, will move on to the District finals. Here, the top three finalists may earn scholarships offered by local colleges.

Provided information