Draft FY Unified Planning Work Program Project List available for public review

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, has made the Draft Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Unified Planning Work Program (FY 2017-2018 UPWP) Project List available for public review through Tuesday, February 7.

The UPWP is the program of federally-funded transportation planning activities to be undertaken by GTC staff, its member agencies, and other jurisdictions in the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region. The FY 2017-2018 UPWP supports planning activities for the period April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018. Projects included in the current UPWP that are not complete as of March 31, 2017 will be rolled over into the FY 2017-2018 UPWP.

The GTC UPWP Development Committee (UDC) has guided the development of the Draft FY 2017-2018 UPWP. The UDC consists of representatives from Livingston, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne Counties, the City of Rochester, New York State Department of Transportation, Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority and Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council.

Subject to GTC Planning Committee review and consideration of public comments, a final draft of the FY 2017-2018 UPWP will be presented to the GTC Board for adoption on March 9. Submit written comments to: Genesee Transportation Council, 50 West Main Street, Suite 8112, Rochester, NY 14614, or via email to: upwp@gtcmpo.org. Comments will be accepted through Tuesday, February 7.

During this public review period, the Draft FY 2017-2018 UPWP Project List is available through the GTC website at www.gtcmpo.org.

Hard copies of the Draft FY 2017-2018 UPWP Project List are also available at the following area locations:

•Genesee Transportation Council, 50 West Main Street, Suite 8112, Rochester

•Genesee County Planning Department, Batavia

•Rochester Central Library (Information Center), 115 South Avenue, Rochester.

Provided information