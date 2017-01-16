Home invasion robbery arrest made

Edward A. Pearce, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, January 10 in the City of Rochester. A Rochester Police Department Officer observed Pearce commit a traffic violation and stopped him. Pearce attempted to give a false name but was not successful as the Officer made a positive identification of him.

RPD met with Brockport Police Officer Robert Hagen, the lead investigator in this case. Pearce was taken into custody without incident. Pearce was arraigned in front of Brockport Village Court Judge Kent Blair and remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 surety bond.

Pearce faces charges which include Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony), Menacing 2nd (Class E Felony), Attempted Robbery 2nd (Class D Felony), and Criminal Mischief 4th (Class A Misdemeanor). Pearce cooperated with police but no information will be given relative to any statement he made.

The Brockport Police Department believe the case is strong against Pearce and that drugs were the center of the robbery at the targeted Adams Street, Brockport, multi-dwelling residence.

Provided information