Knights of Pythias present Camp Good Days with a $2,000 donation

The Order of Knights of Pythias (Rochester Jay Lodge 639) presented Camp Good Days a $2,000 donation. The donation will serve as a means to allow four campers to have a full week-long stay at camp.

“The Knights of Pythias have always been great friends of Camp Good Days,”

said Camp Good Days’ Chairman and Founder, Gary Mervis.

“The Knights of Pythias have bought into the mission of Camp Good Days, and have allowed me to keep a promise I made over 37 years ago: that all of our programs would be free of charge to anyone who qualified for our services. The only way I have been able to keep that promise is through the efforts of special fundraising events, and groups like The Knights of Pythias.”

The Order of the Knights of Pythias is an international, non-sectarian fraternal organization, based on the principles of friendship, charity and benevolence. “The Knights of Pythias are excited to continue their support of Camp Good Days,” said Knights of Pythias Financial Secretary, Mark Goldberg. “We truly believe in the role that Camp Good Days plays in the lives of families impacted by cancer.”

Camp Good Days and Special Times, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, adults and families whose lives have been touched by cancer and other life threatening challenges, was founded by Gary Mervis in 1979, following the diagnosis of his youngest daughter, Teddi, with a malignant brain tumor.

For information about programs, services, volunteer opportunities, or how to make a tax deductible donation, call Camp Good Days at 624-5555 or visit www.campgooddays.org.

