NY Power Authority assumes ownership of Canal Corporation

The New York Power Authority assumed ownership of the New York State Canal Corporation on January 1. The Power Authority plans to run the Canal Corporation as a subsidiary, similar to the relationship Canals had under the NYS Thruway Authority, which had overseen the canal system since 1992.

NYPA and Canal Corp staffs have been working together for months to ensure a seamless transition. For New Yorkers who rely on the 524-mile waterway for boating, recreation, tourism and agriculture, the transfer is anticipated to have little impact

NYPA is the nation’s largest state public power organization, through the operation of its 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines.

More than 70 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. It owns three hydroelectric facilities along the Erie Canal and has worked closely with the Canal Corporation for decades to operate them.

Provided information