NYSCA/PLNYS Preservation Grants available

Applications are now available to eligible municipalities and not-for-profit organizations to compete for 2017 Preserve New York and Technical Assistance Grants (TAG), signature grant programs of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Preservation League of New York State.

A total of $306,678 is available in 2017. This includes $256,678 in funding from NYSCA; $40,000 from The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation for Preserve New York projects in Nassau and Suffolk Counties; and $10,000 for the TAG program from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor for projects in the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. This amount will be disbursed over two grant rounds, Preserve New York and TAG in the spring, and an additional TAG funding round in the fall.

The application deadline for Spring TAG and 2017 Preserve New York is Monday, March 27. Guidelines for grants are posted on the League’s website. Prospective applicants must discuss proposed projects with Preservation League staff before receiving an application. Contact Erin Tobin, Director of Preservation, at 518-462-5658 ext. 12 for more information or to request an application.

Preserve New York – The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Preservation League of New York State (PLNYS), with additional support from The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, are pleased to offer the 2017 Preserve New York (PNY) Grant Program. Preserve New York supports historic structure reports, building condition reports, cultural landscape reports, and cultural resource surveys.

Eligible projects may include, but are not limited to: a historic structure report for a historic site; a building condition report for a local library; a cultural landscape report for an Olmsted-designed park; or a cultural resource survey of a downtown or residential neighborhood.

Technical Assistance Grants (TAG) – The New York State Council on the Arts and Preservation League of New York State launched the Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program in 2012 to support discrete projects that preserve New York State’s cultural and historic resources.

Not-for-profit arts/cultural groups and municipalities managing arts/cultural facilities are encouraged to apply. The applicant group may apply for short-term, standalone projects that advance the preservation of historic sites, museums, opera houses and theaters, arts facilities and other culturally important institutions that are located in historic buildings and structures that are open to the public.

These professional studies include: building conditions surveys, engineering/structural analyses, feasibility/reuse studies and specialized building conservation studies. Preparation of architectural plans and specifications are not eligible.

Grant amounts will not exceed $3,000 and the total cost of the applicant’s project may not exceed $3,500. Each applicant must provide $500 toward the total project cost.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will again provide additional support for projects within the Corridor. The Fall 2015 TAG round was the first to benefit from this supplemental funding, and awarded $28,690 to ten projects in ten counties combing in $18,690 from NYSCA and $10,000 from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

The Preservation League invests in people and projects that champion the essential role of preservation in community revitalization, sustainable economic growth, and the protection of historic buildings and landscapes. It leads advocacy, economic development and education programs across New York State.

The Preserve New York Grant and Technical Assistance Grant programs are made possible through funding from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

For more information on the Preserve New York grant program, call 518-462-5658 or visit the League’s website at www.preservenys.org.

