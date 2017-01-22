Braillist honored for her contributions to blind and visually impaired

This fall The Spencerport Lions Club recognized Helen Hendrickson for her dedicated service to the blind and visually impaired. She and her husband Paul have purchased toys each week for several years to donate at Christmas to the Lions Club’s work with the Batavia School for the Blind.

Helen has been a member of the Spencerport Lions Braille Service for 26 years. Meeting every Thursday at the Gates/Spencerport Ambulance building, Helen has served the group in many capacities – as a Transcriber of literary and textbooks, as Chairman, as Secretary/Treasurer; and as Instructor.

The Lions Club District Governor Judy Macknight presented her with the Robert J. Uplinger Award.

Provided information