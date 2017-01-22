Don't miss
Chili resident joins Child Care Council
By Admin on January 22, 2017
Child Care Council Inc. has hired Susan Goodno as a legally exempt enrollment specialist.
In this role, Susan Goodno provides training for legally exempt in-home family and group child care providers. She previously owned and operated an in-home child care business and served as community co-manager at Holiday Retirement in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Goodno earned her bachelor’s degree in applied arts and science from RIT. She resides in Chili.
Provided information and Photo
