Chili resident joins Child Care Council

Child Care Council Inc. has hired Susan Goodno as a legally exempt enrollment specialist.

In this role, Susan Goodno provides training for legally exempt in-home family and group child care providers. She previously owned and operated an in-home child care business and served as community co-manager at Holiday Retirement in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Goodno earned her bachelor’s degree in applied arts and science from RIT. She resides in Chili.

