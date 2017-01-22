Spring line-up in place for GCC’s Historical Horizons lecture series

From Genesee Community College’s successful Civil War Initiative several years ago to the Heritage Festival and Heritage Heroes in Orleans County, GCC continues its ongoing efforts to preserve and illuminate the importance of understanding and appreciating history.

The spring 2017 full line-up for the Historical Horizons Lecture series brings a different dynamic speaker focused on new topics regarding historical events, people, places and topics that continue to impact the world today.

The spring 2017 semester lineup for the Historical Horizons speakers includes:

• Wednesday, February 1 – Derek Maxfield, associate professor of History at GCC, will discuss “Adams and Jefferson: A Revolutionary Friendship.”

From the time they met, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson had a fascinating relationship; much of the time it was one of admiration and love, but it was interrupted by a period of intense partisan strife that nearly ended the friendship. Hear their intriguing story and how this famous friendship was restored.

• Wednesday, March 8 – Garth Swanson, GCC professor of History will present “Wilsonian Diplomacy at a Crossroads – 1917: Missionaries of Democracy or Merchants of Death.”

The year 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I. In his presentation, Professor Garth Swanson takes a fresh look at the events that brought about the nation’s engagement in the war. The lecture will focus on the complex domestic and diplomatic issues that challenged Woodrow Wilson’s internationalist vision of a new world order.

• Wednesday, April 5 – Retired teacher and re-enactor Henry Pogodzinski presents “Standing in the shadow of a giant: The life and labors of Col. Charles Marshall of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Staff.”

Most known as a Confederate aide de camp and assistant adjutant general to Gen. Robert E. Lee during the Civil War, Col. Charles Marshall is a fascinating figure before and after he penned Gen. Lee’s famous farewell address.

• Wednesday, May 3 – No, Betsy Ross did not design the first American flag. Like the story of Washington and the cherry tree, the quaint old story of the flag is myth.

George McCaughey, a retired social studies teacher, will explain why with his lecture, “The American Flag, The History, the Facts and the Myths.” This lecture will explore the compelling story of the American flag, its design and the evolution.

All lectures are free and open to the public, and take place in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building at 7 p.m. Professor Maxfield also encourages attendees to stay tuned for other lecture dates at Genesee Community College campus centers.

For more information, visit gcchistoricalhorizons.wordpress.com/ or contact Marketing Communications Associate Director Donna Rae Sutherland at 343-0055 ext. 6616, or via email: dsutherland@genesee.edu.

Provided information