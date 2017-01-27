Don't miss
Women’s Solidarity March
By Admin on January 27, 2017
Saturday, January 21, 2017 • Washington Square Park • Rochester, New York
A crowd estimated to be over 1,000 people filled Washington Square Park in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, January 21, 2017 during the Women’s Solidarity March. In a press release the Rochester Police Department said the March was a, “a peaceful gathering of many community action groups from the Rochester region.”
Photos by Karen Fien
