Women’s Solidarity March

By on January 27, 2017
Saturday, January 21, 2017 • Washington Square Park • Rochester, New York

A crowd estimated to be over 1,000 people filled Washington Square Park in Downtown Rochester on Saturday, January 21, 2017 during the Women’s Solidarity March. In a press release the Rochester Police Department said the March was a, “a peaceful gathering of many community action groups from the Rochester region.”

Photos by Karen Fien

