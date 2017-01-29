Clarkson and Sweden Town Board meetings recap

Clarkson Town Council members discussed a proposed Solar Farm Overlay District during their regular meeting Tuesday, January 24.

The overlay district would help the town oversee solar farm development and would function the same as the re-zoning process, town attorney Richard Olson said. “It’s a serious process,” he noted.

Council members agreed to have Olson prepare information for the board regarding the overlay district which would cover areas currently zoned RS-20. That excludes the historic district, areas zoned RS-10, and highway/commercial districts.

The creation of a solar farm corridor between Redman and Drake Roads north of Route 104 was also discussed, but council members decided to include a broader area for the overlay district.

“The town is not looking to get into the solar business,” Town Supervisor Paul Kimball said, but the overlay district would help the town in the process of granting approval for solar farm projects.

Council member Christa Filipowicz expressed concerns from a planning perspective, noting the town’s comprehensive plan calls for the protection of farmland.

Supervisor Kimball explained that prime farmland would continue to be protected, as it would be identified as part of the overlay district approval process. “There are huge penalties to sell or use the land other than for agriculture,” he said.

Additionally, council members adopted Local Law #1 – 2017 – “A Local Law on the Taxation of Solar or Wind Energy Systems or Farm Waste Energy Systems.”

The law adds a provision to Chapter 122 of the Clarkson Code which disallows a tax exemption for Solar or Wind Energy or Farm Waste Energy Systems constructed in the town.

New York State Real Property Tax Law allows such systems to be eligible for a 15-year exemption from taxation to the extent of any increase in assessed value due to such systems, but municipalities may choose to disallow such exemptions.

No one spoke at a public hearing on the local law, which was held at the beginning of the meeting.

Town of Sweden considers removing the same tax exemption

During their regular meeting January 24, members of the Sweden Town Council set a public hearing date regarding the same tax exemption issue for Tuesday, February 7 at 7 p.m. at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street in Brockport. In the Town of Sweden, the law is proposed Local Law #2 – 2017.

Sweden Town Supervisor Rob Carges explained that if the tax exemption for Solar, Wind Energy Systems and Farm Waste Energy Systems was allowed, millions of dollars would be exempt for 15 years. “It’s not a great idea,” Supervisor Carges said.

In other action January 24, Sweden council members authorized the purchase of a 2018 Volvo GHD64F tandem axel cab/chassis truck with plow, salt spreader and pre-wet equipment for $236,517.

Sweden Town Highway Superintendent Brian Ingraham said the new 10-wheel plow truck will replace an older truck. He said the older truck will be kept by the town for use as a spare.