Gates Chili Chamber to hold State of the Towns

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce will hold its State of the Towns presentation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28 at the Diplomat Party House, 1956 Lyell Avenue in Gates.

Mark Assini, Supervisor of the Town of Gates, and David Dunning, Supervisor of the Town of Chili, will each give their State of the Town address for their respective town.

This event gives area businesses and community members an opportunity to learn about the accomplishments and future plans of the two towns of Chili and Gates.

Tickets for the luncheon cost $20 for members and $25 for non-members and can be purchased at the Chamber website, www.gcchamber.com.

For more information about the event, contact Jillian Beaman at Programs@GCChamber.com.

