Hawley announces resurfacing project for Lake Ontario State Parkway

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced that the Lake Ontario State Parkway (LOSP) will receive a major upgrade in the form of a resurfacing project from Route 19 in Hamlin to Payne Beach Road in Parma. Construction is expected to begin this summer and conclude in the fall.

“Local officials and I have been drawing attention to the LOSP’s terrible road conditions for years and I am thrilled that they are finally coming to fruition,” Hawley said. “With more and more funding being pumped into downstate infrastructure projects, it is important to remember the beating our roads and highways take from intense winters and cold weather.

Residents and local officials, including Hawley, have made repairing this deteriorating and dangerous roadway a priority over the past several years, with Hawley delivering nearly 2,000 signatures calling for repairs to the governor’s office personally last year.

“A safe and reliable travel artery through Western New York will bolster our world-class fishing and tourism industry and allow safer travel for our businesses and families,” Hawley said. “I look forward to this project’s completion and am available to help in any capacity possible.”

Specifically, the repairs will include asphalt repairs to certain areas of the parkway, milling and heat scarifying to the existing surface of the parkway, wrong way highway signs at intersections and new pavement markings and rumble strips.

