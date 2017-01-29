Plans under way for a new ADA compliant playground at Greece Town Hall Campus

Supervisor Bill Reilich announced plans are under way for a new ADA compliant playground at the Greece Town Hall Campus. Thanks in large part to a New York State grant, the new playground on Greece Town Hall Campus will soon become a fun environment for children of all abilities.

State funding for the project, secured by Senator Joseph Robach, accounts for 70 percent of the total project cost. The remaining costs will come from the Recreation Trust fund. This fund is a restricted fund that can only be used for Parks and Recreational expenditures.

Due to the extraordinary warm weather in the month of January, the Town got an early start in clearing the way for the new playground. This cost effective approach puts the town ahead of schedule for an official opening in early spring.

Phase two of the project will include assembling and construction of the new playground in early spring. The new playground will far exceed minimum ADA standards including surfacing that will accommodate wheelchairs and walkers.

“The playground at Town Hall has been in existence for over 20 years and has served the families of Greece well. However, it has run its course,” said Supervisor Reilich. “When I first took office the Town conducted a community wide survey asking for input on what residents wanted to see done in the Town, and a new playground was nearly at the top on the list just behind the desire of the Splash Park. Additionally, this site was listed as the number one choice of residents for a playground location. I am excited to say that the new design of this play space will address the needs of every child.”

“I am pleased to work with Supervisor Reilich to deliver these state resources to the Town of Greece and the Greece Town Campus. It is exciting to know that this funding will allow more Greece residents to enjoy the playground at the town campus, which will now be ADA compliant, and will tie in perfectly with the new spray park, pavilion and Pickleball courts,” said Senator Robach.

A press conference unveiling the design of the new playground will take place in early spring.

