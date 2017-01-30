Don't miss
Rotary presents check
By Admin on January 30, 2017
Brockport Rotary Club president Eric Jensen presented a $1,000 check to Ecumenical Food Shelf treasurer Cathy Appleby during the club’s holiday party. The party and annual donation were postponed due to bad weather in mid December, however the food shelf needs money and groceries all year long.
Provided photo and information
