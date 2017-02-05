U of R study seeking individuals caring for spouses with dementia

Caring for a loved who has dementia can be very stressful. Researchers at the University of Rochester are exploring ways to help caregivers effectively manage stress and enhance their own health.

The UR School of Nursing seeks individuals caring for a spouse with dementia for a study designed to promote cognitive health in caregivers. The program can be conducted at home or at the University of Rochester. No travel is required.

Eligible individuals must be between 60 and 80 years old and serve as the primary live-in caregiver for a spouse (or significant other) who has dementia.

To learn more about the study or how to participate, call 275-6835 or email mindbody@urmc.rochester.edu.

