Brockport Police Department blotter

From January 30 to February 5, the Brockport Police Department handled 758 calls for service, were dispatched to five family trouble calls, five motor vehicle accidents, 12 suspicious person/incident calls, two warrant subject calls, two in progress fight calls, four larceny reports, two forgery reports, conducted 366 special attentions that include, but are not limited to, house checks, business checks, bike patrol, etc., conducted 131 traffic stops and completed a number of other reports.

Note that the above calls do not represent all calls and that not all calls are found to be as dispatched once on scene.

Community Service Message:

Use of a portable electronic device while operating a motor vehicle is not only unlawful in New York State but extremely dangerous and greatly increases the risk of a motor vehicle accident. Brockport Police remind drivers to use a “hands-free” device while driving or wait to arrive at a safe destination before using portable electronic devices. No text or call is worth a life.

