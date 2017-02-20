- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 6 hours ago
Brockport Police blotter
From February 6 to February 12 the Brockport Police Department handled 610 calls for service, were dispatched to 10 family trouble calls, five motor vehicle accidents, 12 suspicious person/incident calls, three customer troubles, three forgery reports, three larceny reports, conducted 338 special attentions that include, but are not limited to, house checks, business checks, bike patrol, etc., conducted 65 traffic stops and completed a number of other reports.
Note that the above calls do not represent all calls and that not all calls are found to be as dispatched once on scene.
Crime Trends:
An increased amount of unapproved credit card transactions have been reported in the Brockport area. Transactions are completed by a third party without the card holder’s knowledge.
Community Service Message:
Although temperatures may often be unforgiving during the winter months, remember that it is unlawful to leave a motor vehicle unattended while the engine is running.
As always, any requests for comment or questions regarding this release should be directed to Chief Daniel P. Varrenti at 637-1020 during regular business hours.
Provided information
