Learn about procurement and government selling

The Business & Social Sciences Division of the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County and The College at Brockport Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are sponsoring a free program on Wednesday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Kate Gleason Auditorium of the Bausch & Lomb Public Library Building located at 115 South Avenue, Rochester.

Carla Vazquez, Certified SBDC Business Advisor, will host and present “The Procurement Experience.” Government agencies buy goods and services. The program will address how small businesses can participate in the process for selling products and services to government agencies. Also, this program will include a panel discussion featuring local successful business owners.

Carla Vazquez will provide an updated overview about SBDC resources and information regarding the NYS certification processes as well as information and resources regarding procurement.

Matthew Burrell, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), Monroe County/Finger Lakes PTAC Procurement Counselor, and VA Certified Verification Counselor, will present information about how to read and respond to contract bid opportunities.

There will be a panel discussion about procurement and selling to the government. Local business owners who have been successful with procurement will share their own experiences and insight. The panel discussion will feature:

•Maat Reed, President, On the Move Contracting Services, LLC

•Nancy Baroody, Owner, Contract Furniture Services, Inc.

•James Terhune, President & CEO, T&T Materials, Inc.

•Kham Hosmer, Owner & Managing Member, Hosmer Services Group, LLC.

Pre-registration for this free program is requested. Register by calling the SBDC at 395-8410 or Central Library at 428-8130 or register online at www.libraryweb.org (under Library Events, click on Search Events).

This seminar continues the First Wednesday’s small business seminar series, which will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, from September through June at the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County. The monthly seminars feature small business experts speaking on various topics of interest to the small business community including feasibility, legal structure, financing, business plan basics and more.

The Central Library is accessible to people with disabilities. To request specific accommodations, call 428-8304 ten days prior to the program.

The program is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

