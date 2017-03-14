Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program offered in Hilton

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, State Senator Joseph Robach and Assemblyman Peter Lawrence, have agreed to sponsor a Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This free training is hosted by the Hilton Central School District in the District Offices/Quest Auditorium, 225 West Avenue, Hilton.

The Citizen Preparedness Corps gives residents the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. The New York National Guard will lead the training, working with experts from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

The course will provide an introduction to responding to a natural or man-made disaster. Participants will be advised on how to properly prepare for any disaster, including developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies.

A key component of this training is distribution of free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits to all participants (one per family) containing items to assist individuals in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. The state training and kits will help New Yorkers be the most-trained and best-prepared citizens in the country. In order to attend and receive a Disaster Preparedness Kit, register at www.prepare.ny.gov.

Provided information