Hawley joins colleagues in supporting local street and highway funding

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) joined legislators, highway superintendents and members of road repair crews from across the state to call for an additional $150 million investment in the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and a boost in funding for the PAVE-NY program. Both are aimed at assisting local governments in maintaining and repairing issues like pot holes, deteriorated roads and highways and bridge repairs.

“Infrastructure is truly the backbone of economic development,” Hawley said. “Safe and reliable travel routes are paramount for everything from school buses, to tractor trailers transporting goods, to agriculture equipment and vehicles, to residents commuting to work and emergency vehicles rushing to save someone’s life. Our cash-strapped local governments rely on this money to repair local streets after our cold and harsh winters, and an investment in CHIPS is an investment in jobs and a better community.”

Hawley has been a strong voice advocating for Western New York’s infrastructure and even delivered close to 2,000 signatures to Govenor Cuomo personally in order to secure funding for repairs on the Lake Ontario State Parkway.

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe County. For more information, visit Assemblyman Hawley’s Official Website.

Provided information