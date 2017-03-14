Upcoming programs at Ogden Parks and Recreation

Tot Easter Egg Scramble

Saturday, April 8. For children ages one to two with an adult. Begins at 11:30 a.m. for one year olds and 11:45 a.m. for two year olds. A set number of eggs will be set out for each participant so everyone has a chance at success. The hunt will take place indoors. Stick around after the hunt for a visit from the Easter Bunny and games and activities in the gym. The event is free but pre-registration is required.

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8. Full event for all ages; hunt for children ages three to 10. Games and festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by the hunt at 1:30 p.m. Join for an afternoon of fun, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Bring Easter Baskets to find over 2,000 eggs. Sponsored by the Spencerport Lions Club, Spencerport Rotary Club, the Spencerport Kiwanis Club, and the Spencerport Area Chamber of Commerce. The hunt is held rain, snow, or shine – dress for the weather. The event is free but pre-registration is required.

Townwide Garage Sale

Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sale will take place indoors. Sellers can set up their spots the morning of the event. Pick between a space in the gym or an overflow location; spots will be assigned randomly. All sellers are responsible for their own sales. No commercial, food, or beverage sales allowed. Detailed information will be sent out one week prior to the event. Costs $25 (residents)/$30 (nonresidents) per gym space (nine by 19 feet; sellers provide own tables and chairs) or $15 (residents)/$20 (nonresidents) per overflow space (the center provides one eight foot table with folding chair). Buyers can shop from over 40 vendors spread throughout the Community Center. No early shoppers.

Spring Recess Camp

Monday through Friday, April 17 to 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For kids in grades K through six. Camp includes crafts, games and more. Dress for fun and outdoor activities, bring sneakers, a snack and a lunch each day. Costs $35 (residents)/$40 (nonresidents) per day or $125 (residents)/$150 (nonresidents) for all five days. Before hours (7 to 8 a.m.) are available for additional cost. Pre-registration is required. Register by March 31 before the prices increase. OPRD staff will be in charge of running the program.

All programs take place at the Ogden Community Center, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. For more information or to register for programs, call 617-6174.

Provided information