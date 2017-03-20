Don't miss
Spencerport Rotary celebrates 21st annual ziti dinner
By Admin on March 20, 2017
The Spencerport Rotary Club held it’s 21st Annual Ziti Dinner on Sunday, March 5. The fund raiser turned out to be one of the most successful in many years. A total of 72 local businesses and Rotarians generously came forward to sponsor the event, which added to the success. The ticket sales and sponsorships will assist the club in continuing their support for many local community projects, including the upcoming Spencerport Easter Egg Hunt, Camp Haccamo and Spencerport Canal Days.
Provided information
