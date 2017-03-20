Home   >   News   >   Spencerport Rotary celebrates 21st annual ziti dinner

Spencerport Rotary celebrates 21st annual ziti dinner

By on March 20, 2017

The Spencerport Rotary Club held it’s 21st Annual Ziti Dinner on Sunday, March 5. The fund raiser turned out to be one of the most successful in many years. A total of 72 local businesses and Rotarians generously came forward to sponsor the event, which added to the success. The ticket sales and sponsorships will assist the club in continuing their support for many local community projects, including the upcoming Spencerport Easter Egg Hunt, Camp Haccamo and Spencerport Canal Days.

Provided information

Michele Mihalitsas (left) who made numerous baskets for the silent auction stands with Club President Kathy Magin. Provided photo

Michele Mihalitsas (left) who made numerous baskets for the silent auction stands with Club President Kathy Magin. Provided photo

Courtney Converse selling hot 50/50 tickets. Provided photo

Courtney Converse selling hot 50/50 tickets. Provided photo

The Great Kitchen Crew (l-r): Kos Mihalitsas, Paul Serrianni, Ziti Dinner Chairperson Joe Marasco, Alice Sidoti, Jim Marasco, Buddy Marasco and Dom Tantillo. Provided photo

The Great Kitchen Crew (l-r): Kos Mihalitsas, Paul Serrianni, Ziti Dinner Chairperson Joe Marasco, Alice Sidoti, Jim Marasco, Buddy Marasco and Dom Tantillo. Provided photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login