Brockport Police blotter

From March 13 to March 19, the Brockport Police Department handled 473 calls for service, were dispatched to one sexual assault, three customer trouble calls, two criminal mischief reports, six family trouble calls, nine motor vehicle accidents, two larceny reports, conducted 269 special attentions that include, but are not limited to, house checks, business checks, bike patrol, etc., conducted 38 traffic stops and completed a number of other reports.

Note that the above calls do not represent all calls and that not all calls are found to be as dispatched once on scene.

Community service message:

The Brockport Police Department offers village residents cable style gun locks as part of the “Own it? Respect it. Secure it.” initiative. Gun locks are available during regular business hours at the Brockport Police Department or after hours by contacting an on duty officer by picking up the phone located outside of the police department lobby. Responsible firearm storage is the number one way to help prevent firearm accidents and unauthorized access.

As always, any requests for comment or questions regarding this release should be directed to Chief Daniel P. Varrenti at 637-1020 during regular business hours.

Provided information