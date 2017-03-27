- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 3 weeks ago
Upcoming programs at Riga Recreation
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m. For children ages 1 through 5 and 6 through 10. Each age group will have their separate hunt at the Maher Lodge, 836 Sanford Road South. Includes the Easter Bunny, face painting, air brush tatoos, jelly bean guessing contest, along with some crafts. There is no fee or pre-registration. Come dressed for the weather.
Pick Up The Parks
Saturday, April 15. Riga Recreation has partnered with the Monroe County Parks Department to clean up Churchville Park after this past winter’s storm. Meet at the Church Lodge on North Street in Churchville at 9 a.m. All materials will be supplied by the MCPD. A celebratory party at the Black Creek Park on Union Street in Chili will follow the clean up. Register by calling the Riga Recreation office at 293-3880 ext.130 or go to the Monroe County Park’s website.
