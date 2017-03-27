VFW Post 6105 celebrates Golden Anniversary

VFW Post 6105 in Hilton celebrates 50 years of serving the needs of local veterans and their families on April 30, 2017. The Golden Anniversary Award Citation is presented to the Post in recognition of 50 years of outstanding service to the community.

Brian J. Duffy, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., congratulated all members of the Post, “I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of VFW Post 6105 for the outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 50 years.”

About the VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With nearly 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in more than 6,500 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “No one does more for veterans” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs.

For more information or to join, visit www.vfw.org.

Provided information