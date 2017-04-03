Clarkson Town Supervisor delivers for Meals on Wheels

On Wednesday, March 29, Clarkson Town Supervisor Paul Kimball helped deliver meals to several participants on the Meals On Wheels program. This coincides with the March for Meals campaign taking place on a national level. All throughout the month, elected officials delivered meals, restaurants like UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill and Famous Dave’s donated money, and other fundraising opportunities took place.

March for Meals is a national campaign during the month of March that raises awareness of senior hunger and the efforts of local communities’ Meals On Wheels programs to combat it. Each year, UR Medicine Home Care’s Meals On Wheels program delivers 250,000 delicious and nutritious meals to vulnerable Monroe County residents, and a safety check accompanies every delivery.

Recipients say these efforts enable them to remain independent. 96 percent say the meals enable them to stay in their own homes and 99 percent say they would recommend Meals On Wheels to others.

About Meals On Wheels, a program

of UR Medicine Home Care: Visiting Nurse Service established the local Meals On Wheels program, the third oldest in the United States, in 1958 and has since served millions of meals. The program ensures that over 1,400 individuals throughout the year receive safety checks during the day and delivers approximately 250,000 meals per year.

For many seniors and homebound residents who cannot get to a store or stand in a kitchen for long periods of time, Meals On Wheels is essential for their health and well-being. All meals are overseen by a registered dietician and contain one third of a senior’s daily recommended dietary allowances. For more information about donating, call 787-8748. To volunteer, call 787-TEAM (8326) or visit www.VNSnet.com.

