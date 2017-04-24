Don't miss
Brockport Rotary inducts new member
By Admin on April 24, 2017
Brockport Rotary President Elect Eileen Whitney congratulates the club’s newest member, Vicky Smith. Smith is a banking relationship counselor at Citizen’s Bank in Brockport, where she has worked the past eleven years. The club always welcomes new prospective members. More information can be found at www.brockportrotary.org.
Provided photo and information
