Brockport Rotary inducts new member

By on April 24, 2017

rotary-vicky-smithBrockport Rotary President Elect Eileen Whitney congratulates the club’s newest member, Vicky Smith. Smith is a banking relationship counselor at Citizen’s Bank in Brockport, where she has worked the past eleven years.  The club always welcomes new prospective members. More information can be found at www.brockportrotary.org.

Provided photo and information

