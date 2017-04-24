Home   >   News   >   Cub Scouts participate in Park Cleanup Day

April 24, 2017
Spencerport Cub Scout Pack 92 participated in a Park Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 8. Over 30 scouts and their families spent their morning trudging through snow to collect bags of garbage at Pineway Ponds Park.

Provided photo and information

