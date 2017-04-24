Home   >   News   >   Lucky winner of “Benny the Bunny”

Lucky winner of “Benny the Bunny”

By on April 24, 2017

brody-benny-bunnyBrody Simpson, age five of Hilton, was the lucky winner of “Benny the Bunny” given away by Village of Hilton Mayor Joe Lee.

Provided photo and information

