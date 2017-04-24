Race hard in the Barge Charge

The Barge Charge, a 5K Run/Walk on the Erie Canal in Brockport is a USATF certified course that serves as a fundraiser for the Brockport Food Shelf. This family-friendly event will take place Sunday, May 7 at 9 a.m. at Corbett Park in Brockport.

All participants receive a race T-shirt. Breakfast pizza and refreshments will be served after the race. Awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners, along with age category winners.

Registration is available online at www.runsignup.com/2017bargecharge or by calling 637-3905 ext. 221. Pre-race day entrance fees are $20/per person, $25 day of race. All under 14 years old run for free (with adult registration).

This year’s sponsors of the Barge Charge include The Brockport Stetson Club and Oak Orchard Health.

The Barge Charge is also part of the progressive “O.M.G. Race Series,” which is a series of three races in Orleans, Monroe and Genesee counties. The Barge Charge is the first race (5k), followed by the TVFCU Second Annual Jr. Banking Scholarship 5k/10k race in Batavia on May 21. The series culminates with the Metro 10 Buffalo vs. Rochester, five and ten mile race in Albion on August 19.

Registration for the first 25 participants for all three races costs $65. Participants of all three races will receive t-shirts from each race, post-race awards ceremony, post-race refreshments, three running events on USATF certified courses, a finishers medal for the Metro 10 and a special prize and recognition at The Metro 10.

The primary goal of the O.M.G. Race Series is to encourage runners and aspiring runners to take advantage of the scenic countryside in Western Monroe, Genesee and Orleans Counties while improving their fitness and reaching health goals through running or walking at progressively longer races. Individuals and fitness groups of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

