Fundraising event to affect local roads

The Miles For Mackenzie Superhero and Princess 5k will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 8:15 a.m. The race will begin and end at Pineway Ponds Park. Roads affected are in the Village Neighborhoods of Martha Street, Amity, Clark, Evergreen, Trimmer Road, Canal Road, Union Street and West Avenue. Some roads will close temporarily to accommodate the runners/walkers and provide them safety.

500 runners have signed up to help support Mackenzie Bennett and her family. Mackenzie, age six of Spencerport, was diagnosed March 6, 2016 with an inoperable brain tumor called DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma). Children with DIPG are given nine to 12 months to live after being diagnosed and are given a zero percent chance of survival. Mackenzie is currently beating those odds.

There is no cure for DIPG and Mackenzie’s parents are willing to do anything to save her life. Enrolling her in clinical trials, paid out of pocket, is their only hope. Without the support from the community, her family could not afford these treatments.

Mackenzie is currently in Monterrey, Mexico after the clinical trial in New York City did not work. Follow her story on Facebook at GO GREY FOR MACKENZIE BENNETT DIPG.

