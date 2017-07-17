2017 Genesee County Fair 4-H Schedule

Remember to visit 4-H at the Genesee County Fair. This year’s 4-H fair theme is “4-H Grows Here” and local 4-H’ers have worked hard all year to show the community what 4-H means to them. Check out the 4-H exhibits, club displays and animal shows at the Genesee County Fair July 17 through 22 held at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 East Main Street Road in Batavia. For more information about the Genesee County Fair, visit http://gcfair.com/.

Monday, July 17

•9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show – English Classes (Horse Ring)

•9 a.m. – 4-H Goat Show (Show Ring)

•11 a.m. – 4-H Beef Cattle Show (Show Ring)

•12 p.m. – 4-H Dairy Cattle Fitting Clinic & Contest

•6:30 p.m. – Fair Parade – 4-H Theme “4-H Grows Here”

Tuesday, July 18

•9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show – Western Classes (Horse Ring)

•9 a.m. – 4-H Market Hog Show (Show Ring)

•12 p.m. – 4-H Market Lamb Show (Show Ring)

•6 p.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

•6:30 p.m. – 4-H Market Steer Show (Show Ring)

Wednesday, July 19

•10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest

•12 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Show (Show Ring)

•5 p.m – 4-H Hog Show (Show Ring)

•6 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show (Merton Building)

Thursday, July 20

•9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show – Gymkhana Classes

•9 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Cattle Show (Show Ring)

•2 p.m. – 4-H Goat & Sheep Quiz Bowl Contest (Merton Building)

•5:30 p.m. – 4-H Market Animal Auction Buyer’s Dinner (Kennedy Building)

•7 p.m. – 4-H Market Animal Auction (Show Ring)

Friday, July 21

10 a.m. – 4-H Beef Cattle Judging Contest

12 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Show Ring)

3 p.m. – 4-H Beaded Bracelets Activity with the FCS Club (Kennedy Building)

5:30 p.m. – 4-H Tractor Driving Contest

Saturday, July 22

1 p.m. – 4-H Goat Obstacle Course Contest

2 p.m. – 4-H Bandana Bracelets Activity with FCS Club (Kennedy Building)

2:30 p.m. – 4-H Rabbit Knowledge Contest (Merton Building)

4 p.m. – 4-H Market Animal Master Showmanship Contest

(Dates and times are subject to change)

Full daily events schedule of the Genesee County Fair is available at: http://gcfair.com/Home/FairInformation/DailySchedule.aspx.

