Brockport Police Department participates in third annual First Responders Day

On Sunday, July 23, The Rochester Red Wings and Genesee Valley Motors salute our everyday heroes at the Third Annual First Responders Day. In honor of the brave work and dedicated service provided by the region’s police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and many others, Genesee Valley will provide thousands of tickets to the Rochester area first responders.

Tickets for first responders are distributed to participating town, village, county and state agencies first. Interested first responders are encouraged to contact their department heads for tickets. In addition to inviting the first responders, some police agencies will also offer the tickets to their community on a first come first serve basis.

Brockport Police Chief Daniel Varrenti, President of the Monroe County Association of Chiefs of Police said, “because of the generosity of both the Rochester Red Wings and Dom Genova of Genesee Valley Motors, we’re able to give back to the community we serve and enjoy a baseball game without the stresses of the job getting in the way.”

Tickets can be picked up at the Brockport Police Department. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Visit www.FirstRespondersROC.com for information.