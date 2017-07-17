Legislators’ letter spurs governor to announce federal aid to Lake Ontario communities

Following a press conference Wednesday, July 5 requesting Governor Cuomo to petition President Trump for federal assistance regarding the flooded conditions along Lake Ontario’s southern shore, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced that the governor has signed into law legislation, of which Hawley helped usher through the house, that will immediately provide about $45 million in funding to communities that have been destroyed by flooding and erosion.

“As you know, the lake level is still a major issue along the Lake Ontario shoreline,” the legislators wrote. “The devastation has created massive land erosion, and has destroyed residences and businesses. It is imperative that you request federal assistance immediately to ensure our constituents receive the help they deserve and desperately need.”

Hawley hand delivered the letter at the signing of the Lake Ontario release bill to Governor Cuomo on July 6. The letter had signatures from seven assemblymen and four senators, many of whom were present at the signing of the bill. Hawley had called on Governor Cuomo to petition President Trump to declare the area a federal disaster on July 5, which Governor Cuomo announced his move forward with the July 6 bill signing.

Hawley attended the event and spoke on the importance of soliciting federal aid to the shore. Governor Cuomo followed suit by requesting an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and asked President Trump to appoint new leadership to the International Joint Commission (IJC).

“I am pleased that Governor Cuomo has heard our call for help and has initiated the process to bring much needed federal relief funding to our area as well as signed legislation into law that is paramount to our community’s recovery,” Hawley said. “This is a trying time for all of us, and I will continue to stand arm in arm with the men, women and business owners of the southern shore who need our help now more than ever. I would like to thank my federal and state colleagues in both houses who have helped us through this tumultuous time, and I am confident, together, we can overcome this tragedy.”

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe County.

